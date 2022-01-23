Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.34

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 3918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $17,524,319.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,596,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

