Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Increased to €80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FPRUY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

