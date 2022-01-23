Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.