FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FREY. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE FREY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.