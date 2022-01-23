Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

FRONU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

