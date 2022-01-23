FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $231.34 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.99 billion and $231.34 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $36.03 or 0.00100006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006364 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,342,153 coins and its circulating supply is 138,472,817 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

