Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the third quarter worth $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

