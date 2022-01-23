Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,145. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% during the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 93.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,771 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

