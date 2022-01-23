FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $13.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.