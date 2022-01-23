GamerCoin (GHX) 1-Day Volume Tops $484,993.00

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $484,993.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

