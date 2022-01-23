Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,522 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.89% of Generac worth $228,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

GNRC opened at $271.16 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.73 and a 200-day moving average of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.