Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE:GENI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.