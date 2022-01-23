GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $339,078.59 and approximately $602.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,056.45 or 1.00292807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00091609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00305867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001559 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

