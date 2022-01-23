George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to C$171.00 by Analysts at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. George Weston has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

