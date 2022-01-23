Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

