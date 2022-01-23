Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

