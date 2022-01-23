Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.33. 710,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,639,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

