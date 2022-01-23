Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.48 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $514.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

