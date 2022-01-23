Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. Glenville Bank has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $90.00.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

