Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.47. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 3,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

