Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $78.82 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

