Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 1.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,517,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,608,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 285,980 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 812,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 245,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,098,000.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

