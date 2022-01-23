GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Critical Analysis

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GlobalFoundries and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus target price of $80.77, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 5.62 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.43 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.31

Maxeon Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

