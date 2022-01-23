Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day moving average is $283.82. Globant has a 12-month low of $188.67 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

