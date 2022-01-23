Glovista Investments LLC Invests $216,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

