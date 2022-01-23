Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,154,134 shares.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.