Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $131,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $437.94 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

