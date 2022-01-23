Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $115.36 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $115,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

