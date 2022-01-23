Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 65.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $135,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.