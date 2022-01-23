Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $111,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,854 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.