Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 119,836 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $119,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12-month low of $391.29 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

