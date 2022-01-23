Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDFF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

