Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDP. Johnson Rice downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of GDP stock remained flat at $$23.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

