Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 7,300 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TALO opened at $9.78 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

