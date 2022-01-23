Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 176,860 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1,016.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 176,860 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.