Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.