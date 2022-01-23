Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

