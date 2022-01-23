Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

