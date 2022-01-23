Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) vs. Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.73% 7.96% 0.86% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Oxford Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 1.04 $704.86 million $0.78 7.15 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 3 0 0 2.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores presently has a consensus price target of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

