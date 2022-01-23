Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 4,109 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

