GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of GYG plc (LON:GYG) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.67 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 41.67 ($0.57). 1,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 32,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.22. The firm has a market cap of £19.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83.

About GYG (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

