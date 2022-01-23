Halliburton (HAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HAL opened at $27.54 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

