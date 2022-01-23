Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 82.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.