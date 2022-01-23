Handshake Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $385,975.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Handshake has a market cap of $93.63 million and $385,975.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.95 or 0.06912563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00305222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00823330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00068975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00432038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00253641 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 459,828,987 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

