Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 348,363 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $17,687,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

