Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

