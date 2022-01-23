Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 1,004,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 45.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

