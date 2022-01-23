HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.0%.

NYSE HCI opened at $67.44 on Friday. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $691.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCI Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

