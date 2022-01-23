Head-To-Head Comparison: Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.29% -46.53%

20.2% of Adagene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adagene and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $700,000.00 465.03 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.29) -0.81

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adagene and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adagene presently has a consensus target price of $32.39, indicating a potential upside of 333.63%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adagene.

Summary

Adagene beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800. The company was founded by Seth Lederman and Donald W. Landry on November 16, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

