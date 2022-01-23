Head-To-Head Survey: Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Townsquare Media and Vistas Media Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $371.34 million 0.54 -$80.55 million $1.05 11.43 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Townsquare Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Townsquare Media and Vistas Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Townsquare Media presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.58%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Townsquare Media.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media 4.77% 59.48% 4.12% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events. The Advertising segment includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions. The Townsquare Interactive segment is involved in the results of its digital marketing solutions business. The Live Events segment is comprised of concerts, expositions and other experiential events. Townsquare Media was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein in 1994 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

